British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,810,000 shares, an increase of 103.9% from the December 15th total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On British American Tobacco

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTI. Capital International Investors boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,957,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,156 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth about $22,498,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 4.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 121.1% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 642,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,321,000 after purchasing an additional 351,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 6.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 18,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.14. 3,912,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,846,373. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $39.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BTI. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup began coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BTI

About British American Tobacco

(Get Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.