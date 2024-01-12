Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Paradiem LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Paradiem LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.7% of Paradiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $5.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,105.21. 993,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,652. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $559.11 and a 12-month high of $1,151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,017.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $917.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 63.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

