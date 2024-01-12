Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Position Lifted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,911,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,578 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 1.19% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $164,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 30,651.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,564,000 after acquiring an additional 30,996,329 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $391,679,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,723,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $152,180,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,115 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of BAM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.60. 449,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,131. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.09.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.79% and a return on equity of 91.07%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 105.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

