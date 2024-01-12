Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,569,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,510 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 1.21% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $163,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,553,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,589,691,000 after acquiring an additional 618,631 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 538,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after acquiring an additional 45,880 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,553,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,278,000 after buying an additional 607,302 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 35,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.58. 104,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,524. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $37.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.37.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 1.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 493.55%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

