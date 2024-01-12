BTC Digital (NASDAQ:METX) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Free Report) rose 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.06 and last traded at $5.76. Approximately 282,176 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 731% from the average daily volume of 33,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

BTC Digital Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BTC Digital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BTC Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.65% of BTC Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. engages in the cryptocurrency/bitcoin mining business. It also engages in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

