BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Short Interest Up 316.7% in December

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 316.7% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

BW LPG Stock Performance

BWLLY stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.33. 4,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976. BW LPG has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $17.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92.

BW LPG Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.7561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd.

BW LPG Company Profile

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. It is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. The company also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services directly to buyers and receivers.

