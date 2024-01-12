CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Short Interest Update

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 94.5% from the December 15th total of 164,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CaixaBank Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CAIXY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.40. 110,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,086. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. CaixaBank has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $1.55.
About CaixaBank
