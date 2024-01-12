CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Short Interest Update

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 94.5% from the December 15th total of 164,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CaixaBank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CAIXY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.40. 110,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,086. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. CaixaBank has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $1.55.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

