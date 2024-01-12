Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) is CIBC Asset Management Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,682,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 274,493 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources comprises approximately 3.1% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 1.07% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $757,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,220,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $181,281,000 after purchasing an additional 201,524 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CNQ traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $65.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,131. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $48.81 and a one year high of $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.86.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 20.89%. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7203 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

