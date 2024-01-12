Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.25

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.25 and traded as low as C$4.00. Canlan Ice Sports shares last traded at C$4.00, with a volume of 5,000 shares.

Canlan Ice Sports Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.36 million, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Canlan Ice Sports alerts:

Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$17.25 million for the quarter. Canlan Ice Sports had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 3.45%.

Canlan Ice Sports Dividend Announcement

About Canlan Ice Sports

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Canlan Ice Sports’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

(Get Free Report)

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America. It operates through Ice and Field, Food and Beverage, Management and Consulting, Sports Stores, Sponsorship, and Space Rental segments. The company was formerly known as Canlan Investment Corporation and changed its name to Canlan Ice Sports Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canlan Ice Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canlan Ice Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.