Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.000-7.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CAH stock opened at $105.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.42. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $68.53 and a 12-month high of $108.85.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 327.87%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAH

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Cardinal Health by 330.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Cardinal Health by 300.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.