Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Shares Down 4.3%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.74 and last traded at $16.78. Approximately 10,167,255 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 28,010,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

CCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 59.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

