Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.66

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and traded as high as $24.57. Carriage Services shares last traded at $24.28, with a volume of 72,710 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Carriage Services from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Carriage Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $358.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.18). Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $90.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.18 million. Equities research analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carriage Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

Recommended Stories

