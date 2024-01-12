Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.34

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.34 and traded as high as $48.80. Central Garden & Pet shares last traded at $48.38, with a volume of 55,920 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CENT shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Central Garden & Pet’s stock is going to split on Friday, February 9th. The 5-4 split was announced on Friday, February 9th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, February 9th.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $750.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $101,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182 shares in the company, valued at $5,273.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 7,500 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,748.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182 shares in the company, valued at $5,273.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 134,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 17.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

