China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Update

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 86.7% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
China Mengniu Dairy Stock Up 1.4 %
OTCMKTS:CIADY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.55. 22,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,214. China Mengniu Dairy has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $50.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average of $32.32.
About China Mengniu Dairy
