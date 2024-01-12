China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Update

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 86.7% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Stock Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:CIADY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.55. 22,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,214. China Mengniu Dairy has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $50.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average of $32.32.

About China Mengniu Dairy

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment offers ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, yogurt, and fresh milk.

