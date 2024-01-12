China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) vs. UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) Critical Analysis

UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF – Get Free Report) and China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares UDG Healthcare and China Shenhua Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UDG Healthcare N/A N/A N/A China Shenhua Energy 18.16% 13.10% 9.81%

Dividends

UDG Healthcare pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. China Shenhua Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. China Shenhua Energy pays out 71.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UDG Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A China Shenhua Energy 1 0 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for UDG Healthcare and China Shenhua Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Volatility & Risk

UDG Healthcare has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Shenhua Energy has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UDG Healthcare and China Shenhua Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UDG Healthcare $1.28 billion 2.87 $92.83 million N/A N/A China Shenhua Energy $51.20 billion N/A $10.83 billion $1.80 7.83

China Shenhua Energy has higher revenue and earnings than UDG Healthcare.

Summary

China Shenhua Energy beats UDG Healthcare on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UDG Healthcare

UDG Healthcare Plc engages in the supply and distribution of pharmaceutical and medical products. It operates through the following segments: Ashfield, Sharp, and Aquilant. The Ashfield segment provides commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. The Sharp segment offers contract packaging and clinical trial packaging services. The Aquilant segment involves. outsourced sales, marketing, distribution, and engineering services to the medical and scientific sectors. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical. The Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants and metallurgical and coal chemical producers. The Power segment generates electric power through thermal, wind, water, and gas; and sells electric power to power grid companies. The Railway segment provides railway transportation services. The Port segment offers loading, transportation, and storage services. The Shipping segment provides shipment transportation services. The Coal Chemical segment produces and sells methanol; and polyethylene and polypropylene, as well as other by-products. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Shenhua Energy Company Limited operates as a subsidiary of China Energy Investment Corporation Limited.

