China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Short Interest Down 69.1% in December

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,379,400 shares, a drop of 69.1% from the December 15th total of 4,470,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 811.4 days.
China Vanke Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHVKF remained flat at $0.83 during trading hours on Friday. China Vanke has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18.
China Vanke Company Profile
