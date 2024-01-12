China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Short Interest Down 69.1% in December

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,379,400 shares, a drop of 69.1% from the December 15th total of 4,470,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 811.4 days.

China Vanke Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHVKF remained flat at $0.83 during trading hours on Friday. China Vanke has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18.

China Vanke Company Profile

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, retail properties, and commercial offices.

