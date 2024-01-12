Choate Investment Advisors Acquires 7,080 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,625 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 8,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.38. 4,108,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,499,031. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.16. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $165.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

