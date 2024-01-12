Choate Investment Advisors Buys 11,377 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,470 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 13,769 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $645,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 23,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 4,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,906,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,485,421. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.55. The company has a market capitalization of $104.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

