Choate Investment Advisors Increases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,965 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 0.5% of Choate Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $28,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.31.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,833. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $197.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

