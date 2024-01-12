Choate Investment Advisors Increases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in General Mills were worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 573.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.20. 908,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,286,153. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.21.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

