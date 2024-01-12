Choate Investment Advisors Purchases 3,244 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,259,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,734,460. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.65. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $148.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

