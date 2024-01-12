Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) Trading 0.1% Higher

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 69.10 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 67.20 ($0.86). 763,734 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 641,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.10 ($0.86).

Chrysalis Investments Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £399.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 70.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 67.49.

About Chrysalis Investments

Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

