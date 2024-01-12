Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Update

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 89.9% from the December 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHGCY traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.24. 91,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,299. The stock has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.76. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.75.

Get Chugai Pharmaceutical alerts:

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Chugai Pharmaceutical will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.