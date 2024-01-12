CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $177.24 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,316,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,779 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $177,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 12.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,470 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at $1,182,897,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,242,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,943,000 after acquiring an additional 169,335 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at $602,107,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,736,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,998,000 after acquiring an additional 23,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.24. 207,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,644. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.68. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $125.83 and a one year high of $149.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.28.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WCN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WCN

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.