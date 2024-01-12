CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $98.25 Million Stock Position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,245,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 3.63% of TransAlta worth $98,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 766.3% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Securities initiated coverage on TransAlta in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TransAlta has an average rating of “Buy”.

TransAlta Stock Performance

NYSE TAC traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.81. 157,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,044. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.85. TransAlta Co. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.57. TransAlta had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $758.14 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.13%.

TransAlta Profile

(Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.