CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,361,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,159 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises about 1.6% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 1.29% of Nutrien worth $394,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE:NTR traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,842,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,856. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.56. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 47.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nutrien

About Nutrien

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.