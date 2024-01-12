CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,046,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,051,864 shares during the period. Manulife Financial comprises approximately 1.1% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.77% of Manulife Financial worth $257,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MFC shares. TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

NYSE MFC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,481. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.22. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.263 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

