CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,676,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 702,664 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 2.03% of Crescent Point Energy worth $88,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,516.7% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 9,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the period. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

CPG stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.69. 2,333,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,906,591. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.15. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $929.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.19 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 23.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.97%.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

