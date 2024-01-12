CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 368,650 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,540,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,650 shares during the period. TELUS accounts for 1.5% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 1.48% of TELUS worth $352,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. 49.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TU stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.21. The stock had a trading volume of 633,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,610. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.75.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). TELUS had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Equities analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TU has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

