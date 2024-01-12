CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,178 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,405 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $41,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.90.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.76. 4,127,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,757,917. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $146.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.26. The company has a market cap of $155.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,098 shares of company stock worth $1,866,840. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

