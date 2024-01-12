CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,513 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 22,977 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $43,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.08. 6,307,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,085,567. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $90.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.57 and a 200 day moving average of $71.51.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

