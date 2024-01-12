CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,028,499 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,628,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,028,499 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 1.02% of Pembina Pipeline worth $169,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 11,740.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 24,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 24,186 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 354,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 75,970 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,971,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $344,179,000 after purchasing an additional 534,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of PBA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.51. The stock had a trading volume of 435,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,692. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.62. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.481 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.36%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

