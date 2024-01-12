CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 16,151 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,151 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 1.15% of FirstService worth $74,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in FirstService by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,362,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,646 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in FirstService by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 230,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,588,000 after purchasing an additional 20,874 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in FirstService during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,178,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in FirstService by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstService alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstService in a report on Sunday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on FirstService and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FirstService from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on FirstService from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.86.

FirstService Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FSV traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.26. The stock had a trading volume of 49,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,575. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $131.75 and a 52 week high of $166.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.38 and a 200 day moving average of $152.50. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 1.04.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). FirstService had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

FirstService Profile

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.