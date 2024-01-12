CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 179,087 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,285,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 179,087 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.24% of Rogers Communications worth $49,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 5.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,148,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $339,007,000 after acquiring an additional 505,427 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 236,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.0% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 89,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter valued at $827,000. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RCI stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $47.65. The stock had a trading volume of 80,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,550. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $50.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average of $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCI. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Read Our Latest Report on RCI

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.