Citigroup Boosts Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target to $4.10

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its target price raised by analysts at Citigroup from $3.60 to $4.10 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "sell" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price objective points to a potential downside of 21.46% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SIRI. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.07.

NASDAQ SIRI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,954,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,676,431. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Sirius XM by 121.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Sirius XM by 986.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

