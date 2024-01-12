ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.11

Shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.11 and traded as low as $1.05. ClearSign Technologies shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 14,931 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.15% and a negative net margin of 471.33%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 14,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

