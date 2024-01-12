Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 263,294 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 81,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Condor Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.41. The company has a current ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 19.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of C$60.67 million, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Condor Resources

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

