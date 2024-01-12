Conflux One Day Volume Hits $57.02 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last week, Conflux has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000418 BTC on exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $651.77 million and $57.02 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,792.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.17 or 0.00170984 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $257.57 or 0.00601908 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00067320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009447 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.10 or 0.00353112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.68 or 0.00197876 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000569 BTC.

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,960,466,127 coins and its circulating supply is 3,647,965,477 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,960,235,038.4 with 3,647,735,028.21 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.19779307 USD and is up 8.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $69,085,355.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

