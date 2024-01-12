Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Boosts Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.07% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $13,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,184 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,219,000 after buying an additional 1,025,907 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,712,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,559,000 after buying an additional 943,718 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after buying an additional 554,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 973,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,703,000 after buying an additional 243,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.66. The stock had a trading volume of 123,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,456. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.67 and its 200 day moving average is $181.46. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.97 and a fifty-two week high of $207.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.84%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

In other news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,713.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,713.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,221.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,909 shares of company stock worth $8,003,375 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

