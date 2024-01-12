Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 25,908 Shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,908 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 4.08% of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLGV. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 263,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after buying an additional 128,607 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 36,405 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,836.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 26,512 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $930,000.

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLGV stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.76. 17,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,105. Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $21.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.34.

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (FLGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in US Treasurys with remaining maturities of 1 30 years. FLGV was launched on Jun 9, 2020 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

