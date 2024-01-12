Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $14.05 Million Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.05% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $14,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradiem LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.1% during the third quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 85.6% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 60,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,721,000 after buying an additional 27,935 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 85.3% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on WST shares. StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens reduced their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WST traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $350.47. 91,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,504. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.63 and a 1-year high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $348.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $591,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

