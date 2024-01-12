Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $14.43 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.07% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $14,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPWR. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total value of $421,245.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 182,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,357,885.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,976 shares of company stock worth $93,978,665 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of MPWR traded down $10.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $578.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,537. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $379.10 and a one year high of $647.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $571.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $523.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.12 million. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.