Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $24.28 Million Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,301 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.39% of SPS Commerce worth $24,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.4% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 136,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 10.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.17.

SPS Commerce Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPSC stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.75. 27,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.88 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.87. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.86 and a 52-week high of $198.35.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $135.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total transaction of $626,153.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,273.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $1,857,354.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,511,797.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 3,285 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total value of $626,153.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,273.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,262 shares of company stock worth $9,013,340 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SPS Commerce

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.