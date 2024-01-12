Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 46,425 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,492,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,425 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 1.59% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $75,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

PAVE stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.64. 602,612 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.52. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

