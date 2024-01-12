Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA) versus Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC) Head to Head Survey

Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Free Report) and Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Connexa Sports Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Connexa Sports Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 60.0% of Sacks Parente Golf shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Connexa Sports Technologies and Sacks Parente Golf’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Connexa Sports Technologies $9.92 million 0.08 -$71.15 million N/A N/A Sacks Parente Golf $190,000.00 50.72 -$3.51 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Sacks Parente Golf has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Connexa Sports Technologies.

This table compares Connexa Sports Technologies and Sacks Parente Golf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Connexa Sports Technologies -590.09% -212.04% -131.76% Sacks Parente Golf -1,248.68% -9,387.23% -131.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Connexa Sports Technologies and Sacks Parente Golf, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Connexa Sports Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Sacks Parente Golf 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Connexa Sports Technologies

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. operates as a sports company. It offers Slinger Launcher, a portable padel tennis ball launcher and pickleball launcher. The company also offers Gameface AI, a performance analytics application for sports. It delivers products, technologies, and services across the watch, play, and learn activities in sports. The company was formerly known as Slinger Bag Inc. and changed its name to Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. in May 2022. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is based in Windsor Mill, Maryland.

About Sacks Parente Golf

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. develops, designs, manufactures, and sells golf products. The company's offers putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. It sells its products through resellers, e-commerce channels, and distributors in the Americas, Asia, Latin America, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Sacks Parente Golf Company, LLC and changed its name to Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. in March, 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Camarillo, California. Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. is a subsidiary of Nippon Xport Ventures, Inc.

