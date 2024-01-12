Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Consumers Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Consumers Bancorp stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.81. The stock had a trading volume of 274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335. Consumers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.05.

Get Consumers Bancorp alerts:

Consumers Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Consumers Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.08%.

Consumers Bancorp Company Profile

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consumers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.