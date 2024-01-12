Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Trading Down 2.3%

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00). Approximately 1,899,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 7,231,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).

Coro Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.25. The stock has a market cap of £6.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Coro Energy Company Profile

Coro Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in South East Asia. Its asset portfolio is situated in the west Natuna basin, offshore Indonesia. Coro Energy plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

