Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Corsa Coal Corp. (CVE:CSO – Get Free Report) were up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 139,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 98,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Corsa Coal Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.64.

Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corsa Coal had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of C$68.56 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corsa Coal Corp. will post 0.7455 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corsa Coal

Corsa Coal Corp. mines, processes, and sells metallurgical coal. The company is also involved in the exploring, acquiring, and developing coal resource properties. It produces and sells metallurgical coal used for the production of coke from its mines in the Northern Appalachia coal region of the United States.

