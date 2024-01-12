Cosmos (ATOM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $224.19 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $9.88 or 0.00023054 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.78 billion and approximately $224.19 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00082436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00028695 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007948 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006405 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 382,577,948 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

