Cowa LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.4% of Cowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cowa LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,955,631 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $102.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.68. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.